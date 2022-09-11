Two primary schools and one nursery in Edinburgh will close for two days next week, as hundreds of people are expected to flood the city to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

The Royal Mile Primary School and Abbeyhill Primary School will close on September 12 and 13. The former is only 250m away from the Palace of Holyroodhouse – the official residence of the monarch in Scotland. In the coming days, the Queen’s body will travel from Balmoral to Holyroodhouse, before she is taken to St Giles Cathedral to lie at rest.

Cowgate Early Years Centre, a nursery located between the Royal Mile and St Giles' Cathedral, will also close for 48 hours.

And the City of Edinburgh Council said a number of schools/early years centres will close early on Tuesday (September 13) due to roads being closed in the city for the Queen’s cortege. A list of these schools can be found below.

A statement from the City of Edinburgh Council read: “We have been advised by the Scottish Government and Police Scotland that a high number of people are expected to come to Edinburgh to pay their respects to Her Majesty The Queen.

“The Royal Mile and many surrounding roads will be closed during this period. We have written to parents and carers and we'll provide remote learning for affected pupils.”

Locals have been warned to expect ‘significant disruption’ in the coming days, and a number of major roads have closed ahead of the Queen’s coffin arriving in the Capital.

Edinburgh Council Leader Cammy Day said: “On behalf of the whole city of Edinburgh, I offer our heartfelt condolences to all the members of the royal family at this time of sadness and sorrow.”

“Our city is highly experienced in handling major events, and we are working closely with Scottish Government, Police Scotland and transport providers to safely accommodate the large crowds of visitors who will wish to pay their respects to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family over the next few days.”

“Given the scale and significance of these ceremonial events, we have to be prepared for significant disruption across the city, but particularly in the city centre.

Residents have been urged to avoid travelling through the city centre if possible.

Edinburgh schools to close early on September 13 – full list

These high schools, primary schools and early years centres will close early at midday due to roads being closed as the Queen’s cortege leaves Edinburgh.

- Broughton

- Craigmount

- St Augustine’s

- St Thomas of Aquin’s

- The Royal High School

- Blackhall

- Clermiston

- Cramond

- Davidson’s Mains

- East Craigs

- Ferryhill

- Flora Stevenson

- Fox Covert

- Hillwood

- Stockbridge

- St Andrew’s Fox Covert

- Rowanfield

- Oaklands

- Cammo Kindergarten

- Fox Covert Earl Years Centre