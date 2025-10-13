Edinburgh school crowned 'best prep school in the UK' at Tatler Schools' Awards 2026

An Edinburgh school has been crowned 'best prep school in the UK' at the prestigious Tatler Schools' Awards 2026.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cargilfield School in Barnton picked up the top award, which recognises outstanding commitment to providing a nurturing, vibrant, and academically rigorous environment for students.

Emma Buchanan, head of the pre-prep, and Colin MacIntosh, new head, Cargilfield School, Edinburgh, with the Tatler Schools’ Award for ‘Best Prep School in the UK 2026’. | Ian Georgeson Photography

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on this win, Colin MacIntosh, who was appointed as the school’s new headteacher in March 2025 said: “This award is a recognition of the excellence here at Cargilfield. Every child plays a really important part in the life of the school, and we are so deeply proud of the amazing school and the nurturing community we have created.

“I have been working in prep schools for over 20 years and have been bowled over with the quality of education that I have seen at Cargilfield. The staff and children are so engaged and enthusiastic and throw themselves into every aspect of school life with genuine excitement and passion.”

The Tatler Schools' Awards are a celebration of excellence in UK independent schools and are based on the extensive research conducted for the Tatler Schools Guide, which aims to provide "insider reviews" of the top prep and public schools.

Emma Buchanan, head of the Pre-Prep at Cargilfield School, added: “We believe in fostering a love for learning and supporting and encouraging our pupils to achieve their full potential. We provide them with the essential foundations on which to build as they move through their school years and into adult life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This award from Tatler is a clear endorsement of our philosophy and collective effort”

This award follows great results from the school's Education Scotland inspection in 2023, where Cargilfield achieved top-tier ratings across all four categories - an accomplishment rarely seen in Scottish education.

Left to right: Emma Buchanan, head of the pre-prep, and Colin MacIntosh, new head, Cargilfield School, Edinburgh, with teaching staff, celebrating the school’s Tatler award for ‘Best Prep School in the UK 2026’. | Ian Georgeson Photography

Most notably, the school was awarded an ‘excellent’ for raising attainment and achievement, a distinction reserved for truly exceptional practice. Inspectors described the quality of education as “something you would send someone across the country to observe,” further highlighting Cargilfield’s reputation as Scotland’s leading prep school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin MacIntosh continued: “We are a school where children are encouraged to excel in every area. We’re ambitious for our children and we encourage them to be ambitious for themselves.

“We are delighted that this award recognises what we have done and we’re committed to maintaining these high standards, making our school a benchmark for excellence across the UK.”