Edinburgh school gets a helping paw as Cockapoo Fidra joins staff of Fettes College

An Edinburgh school recently introduced its first four-legged member of staff, who took up a new role at the beginning of the summer term to help improve student wellbeing and reduce anxiety levels.

Therapy dogs in schools are working wonders across Scotland – not least at Fettes College. Two-year-old Fidra is no stranger to Fettes College, having grown up with over 50 girls in the school’s College West Boarding House. She recently qualified as a therapy dog after being assessed by Therapet, which is run by Canine Concern Scotland Trust.

‘Fidra’ is set to help Edinburgh pupils reduce anxiety levels and will be on hand to help around the upcoming exam period.

Therapet is a voluntary service that allows assessed and registered dogs and owners to provide pet therapy to places including hospitals, care homes, hospices, and schools. Studies have shown that therapy dogs help humans to release endorphins – the happy hormone – and so can reduce stress and anxiety levels.

As well as providing emotional support, therapy dogs also help schoolchildren build confidence with activities like reading and speaking in front of their classmates.

Pupils at Fettes love having a therapy dog at school.

Mel Hughes, chief executive officer, Canine Concern Scotland: “Our Therapets have been supporting people around Scotland for 36 years, so the benefits of human and animal interaction are not new and can be positively lifechanging.

“Central to the visits is the wellbeing of each Therapet and we have strict policies in place to ensure that our Therapets do not become over-tired or stressed, particularly in busy school environments.

“Fidra has a unique knowledge and love of the school, and we’re looking forward to hearing how her visits progress and the benefit that the school community receives from these visits.”

Sue Bruce, head of wellbeing at Fettes College, said: “Research has shown the endless benefits of therapy animals in educational settings. Dogs are excellent listeners, which is a huge help when it comes to building up confidence in young people.”

Fidra will support students in both Fettes’ Prep and Senior school. As well as helping teach students about caring for animals, Fidra will be available for walks in Fettes’ grounds, and will also be on hand in the medical centre and in the classroom to provide support.

Fettes College student, Isla H, said: “Fidra is an enthusiastic and loveable dog, so I’m never scared to go up and play with her. She always looks like she has a little smile on her face, and she is so welcoming.”

