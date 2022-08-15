Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As children across Edinburgh return to school after the summer holiday, many people will be focusing on their holiday plans and planning their next break.

To avoid the penalty for keeping children out of school during the school term, parents must carefully organise their holidays around the school calendar.

So when do children in Edinburgh break up for their holiday and what are their term dates for the rest of the year?

Here is everything you need to know.

Who sets the term dates?

The City of Edinburgh Council is responsible for setting the term dates for the schools.

However, academies and free schools have the authority to determine their own schedules and it is best for you to contact them directly for information on their term dates.

When do the schools in Edinburgh reopen after summer 2022?

Pupils return to schools on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 for the start of the autumn term.

When are the mid-term holidays?

Children will be on an autumn holiday on September 19, 2022 before breaking up on a week mid-term break on October 17 until October 24, 2022.

When does the term end?

The school term ends on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 before the pupils go off for Christmas holidays.

When do Edinburgh schools break up for Christmas in 2022?

Pupils in Edinburgh will break up for Christmas from Wednesday, December 21, 2022 to Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

When will pupils return to schools in Edinburgh after Christmas 2022?

Pupils return to schools on Thursday, January 5, 2023 for the start of the new term.

When are the mid-term holidays for Edinburgh schools in March 2023?

Pupils will break up for a week of mid-term holidays on Monday, February 13 to Friday, February 17. The term ends on Friday, March 31, 2023.

When are the Easter holidays for Edinburgh schools in 2023?

Easter holidays will start on Monday, April 3 to Friday, April 14, 2023, before starting the summer term on Monday, April 17.

What are the school holidays in Edinburgh in May 2023?

Pupils will have May 1, 2023 off for May Day and Tuesday, May 2, 2023 for staff only day. They will then have another holiday on May 22, 2023.

When does the school term end in 2023?

Pupils will go on a summer break after the school term ends on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

Can I take family holidays during term time?

According to the Scottish government website , schools will not normally give a family permission to take pupils out of school for holidays during term-time.

This means that if your child is off school because you are away on holiday the school will record this as an unauthorised absence. The decision about the penalties to be applied in the event of an unauthorised absence rests with the educational authorities.

However, there are circumstances where permission might be given for a holiday during term-time, including:

A family needs time together to recover from distress.

A family holiday is restricted to term-time because of the parent’s job (for example a parent is in the armed services or emergency services).

There are other circumstances considered to be exceptional.