Only four high schools to fully open in Edinburgh next Wednesday

Only four Edinburgh high schools will fully open to all pupils next Wednesday, as school support staff who are Unison union members are set to strike due to a row over pay.

The council has already announced that the industrial action on Wednesday, November 8 will see all primary and special schools close their doors. Now the local authority has revealed how the strike will affect Edinburgh’s high schools.

The walkout by support staff comes after Unison members voted overwhelmingly to reject Cosla's latest pay offer which the union claims amounts to a "real-terms pay cut". Unite and the GMB suspended planned action after the deal, which represents a minimum increase of £2,006 for workers on the Scottish local government living wage and at least £1,929 for those above that rate, was accepted by their members. But 90 per cent of Unison members voted in a ballot to reject it.

School strikes are set to go ahead on Wednesday, November 8. Picture: Michael Gillen

Craigroyston Community High School, Firrhill High School, Holy Rood RC High School and St. Augustine's RC High School are the only high schools in the city which will be fully open to all year groups.

Boroughmuir High School will be open for S4 only. Trinity Academy will only open for S1, S2 and S3. And, Tynecastle High School will open for S2, S3 and S6 only. Craigmount High School, The Royal High School and Wester Hailes High School will be open for S3, S4, S5 and S6 only.