Parents and carers in Edinburgh have received a letter on behalf of Lorna French, Acting Head of Schools and Lifelong Learning, detailing that primary and secondary schools, and nurseries, are set to close on different dates next week.

The City of Edinburgh Council has confirmed primary schools will close for all pupils on January 10, while secondary schools will shut on January 11.

The following special schools will also close on Tuesday: Kaimes, St Crispin, Braidburn, Oaklands, Redhall Primary, Rowanfield Primary, and Prospect Bank Primary.

A number of special schools will also shut on Wednesday, January 11 – including Gorgie Mills Secondary, Pilrig Park Secondary and Woodlands Secondary.

The third date of industrial action is scheduled for January 25, but closures will be announced nearer to the time.

Families of children and young people with an income-based entitlement to free school meals will receive a payment of £2.50 for the strike day.

The payment will be made along with the February school holiday payment on 30 January 2023.

The letter continues: “Out of school care will not be available on Tuesday 10th January in primary schools. Term time nursery classes within primary schools will be closed. All other settings will be open. Specific arrangements will be emailed separately.

“As we cannot gather precise information in advance of Industrial Action, there may be additional disruption on the days, and we ask for your understanding if “we have to take additional actions. We will do our best to keep you updated.

“Please also note that further action is anticipated on 25th January 2023. As soon as this is confirmed we will be back in touch.”

It comes after teachers in Scotland formally rejected a “wholly unacceptable and divisive” pay offer, paving the way for further strike action.

Teachers turned down a deal which would offer most staff in classrooms a five per cent pay rise, although the lowest-earning teachers would receive a 6.85 per cent increase.

The Scottish Government, however, has insisted that a 10 per cent increase for all teachers is not affordable within its fixed budget.