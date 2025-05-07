Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Edinburgh schools are to be the first in Scotland to introduce lockable pouches for mobile phones during the school day as they pilot a phone-free policy.

Portobello High School and Queensferry High School will take part in the pilot scheme, with Portobello High becoming phone-free from today, Wednesday, May 7, and Queensferry High School introducing the policy on May 14- with young people required to store their phones in pouches at the start of each school day.

All learners from S1 to S6 will be responsible for storing mobile phones in secure and lockable Yondr pouches during the school day. The storage pouches are locked and un-locked magnetically, with the pouches remaining in the pupils’ possession throughout the school day.

The phone-free policy has been introduced following extensive engagement with pupils and parents and carers over a six-month period, with focus groups meeting to discuss the policy and 86 per cent of parents and carers of children attending Portobello High School positively supporting the introduction of the policy.

Councillor Joan Griffiths, Education, Children and Families Convener, said: “I’m pleased to see Edinburgh schools leading the way in introducing a mobile-phone free school environment. Mobile phones in classroom settings are increasingly competing with the teachers for learners’ attention and limiting access to mobile phones during the school day is only a positive thing for our young people.

“I know that schools across Edinburgh, and indeed the country, are exploring ways to manage mobile phone use, including restricting phone use during the school day. The new pouches provide an innovative way for our young people to have distance from their devices while having the reassurance that they are still in their possession.

“We hope that this new policy will increase focus on learning, reduce classroom distractions and help improve wellbeing.”

It is hoped that the new phone-free policy will protect the learning environment, encouraging young people to stay in class and focused on learning without the distraction of checking or responding to a notification on a phone.

Research shows that a phone free school environment positively impacts young people’s mental health and wellbeing, both in school and at-home, encouraging a healthier approach to managing time online and increasing face-to-face interaction.