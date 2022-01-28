Two Edinburgh schools made the top ten in the Scotland-wide list created by the Sunday Times Newspaper which is ranked by performance.
Coming 1159th out of 1179 schools in Scotland, Granton Primary School was the worst rated of all 83 Edinburgh schools featured on the list.
Niddrie Mill Primary, in Edinburgh’s impoverished southeast of the city, had the biggest improvement in P7 attainment of any school in Scotland in 2021.
The school – with 90% of pupils coming from a deprived background – got a score of 200 in 2019 but climbed to 370 this year.
In this list, we will take a look at the best performing schools – ranked from number 10 to number one – in Edinburgh, according to the report.
The table is drawn from official data submitted to Scottish ministers, which is normally obscured behind a “dashboard” in a government website that allows parents to search only one school at a time.