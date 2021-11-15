Edinburgh student Felix Main is third recipient of Kirk Murdoch Scholarship

Felix Main has been awarded the Kirk Murdoch Scholarship

Felix Main, who is in his third year of studying law, has received the Kirk Murdoch Scholarship, which was set up in memory of the highly respected lawyer.

The 20-year-old, who went to Forres Academy and the Rudolf Steiner School in Moray, said: “I’m aware of how great an opportunity this is and I’m honoured to be accepted for the scholarship.

The late Kirk Murdoch, former Chairman Scotland and N Ireland, Pinsent Masons

“The mentoring I have already received from Pinsent Masons, and the support I will benefit from in my final years at university is very welcome, and I am determined to make the most of what is an excellent opportunity to gain summer work experience, and to hopefully secure a traineeship.”

The scholarship, which was launched in 2018, provides financial support and professional mentoring as well as a place in leading legal firm Pinsent Masons’ summer vacation programme. It could also lead to a traineeship.

At the time of his death, Kirk was the chair of Scotland and Northern Ireland for Pinsent Masons.

Fellow Edinburgh student Demi Scorfield is one previous recipient of the scholarship, with the other having been awarded to University of Dundee law student Emilia Gordon.

Katharine Hardie, chair of Pinsent Masons in Scotland and Northern Ireland, said: “Emilia and Demi are making steady progress as they make their way towards a career in law with the assistance of the Kirk Murdoch Scholarship, and Felix will no doubt warmly embrace this chance to follow their lead.

“As a colleague and a friend, I knew Kirk to be a lawyer and a business leader who strongly believed in encouraging and supporting those around him. He would be very pleased that a scholarship in his memory was playing an important role in making a career in the law more accessible to young people from different backgrounds.”

The Kirk Murdoch Scholarship is supported by The Lawscot Foundation, a charity established by the Law Society of Scotland which seeks to help talented students from less advantaged backgrounds access a career in law.

