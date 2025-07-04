Edinburgh Students Invited to Join Annual Essay Competition Hosted by Scottish Charity

Scottish charity, TechFest, challenges students from around the world to take part in its annual essay competition, STEM NEXT, as part of its mission to empower young people to share their ideas across science, arts and humanities.

Students aged 16–18 are invited to submit a 1000-3000 word essay on a topic of their choice within one of the three main categories: Energy & Innovation, Medicine & Psychology or Chemistry & Biological Sciences.

The competition presents an independent challenge for students, offering them a platform to sharpen their research and writing skills while building better critical thinking and communication, which prove to be essential for future studies and careers.

Besides promoting and developing research, analysis, and communication skills within the participants, the solo digital competition offers them a unique chance to interview and engage directly with industry professionals, gaining valuable first-hand insight into their chosen field.

The project, held in partnership with CNOOC International, Serica Energy, SSE Renewables and Thistle Wind Partnership, will officially commence on the 16th of June with the deadline for submissions 29th of August.

TechFest is a charity that embraces challenges, delivering STEM-based initiatives created in partnership with industry and education to shape the future workforce.

Wendy Findlay, National Programme Manager at TechFest, said: “The STEM NEXT competition isn’t just about essays, it’s about unlocking the potential of young people who are genuinely excited about STEM but often unsure of where to start.

“As someone involved in this project, I’ve seen firsthand how powerful it is for students to have a role model. Someone they can talk to directly, learn from, and show them that a career in STEM is within reach. It’s an incredibly rewarding experience, to watch a young child’s confidence grow and know you played a part.”

Mike Seaton, Project Director, Coire Glas at SSE Renewables said: “STEM NEXT is helping develop the skilled talent we’ll need to tackle real-world challenges. That’s why we believe it’s vital to engage young minds early, encouraging them to think creatively and practically about the future, especially as we work towards a more sustainable, renewable energy landscape.”

Victoria Allan, Mechanical Engineer at CNOOC International, said: “We’re eager to hear bold, practical ideas from young minds who will shape the future. We can’t wait to see the innovative solutions this year’s participants bring to the table.”

Elise Murray, Environmental and Compliance Advisor at Serica Energy, said: “Innovative ideas and fresh perspectives have never been more crucial for our industry. STEM NEXT empowers young people to question the norm and create solutions that will propel the sector ahead, all while inspiring the future leaders of STEM.”

Kirsty MacAulay, Communications Manager at Thistle Wind Partners, said: “As a Scottish based developer, we’re thrilled about the opportunity to hear inspiring ideas from Scotland’s youth. Scotland has a proud tradition of innovation and leadership in shaping the future, and we're eager to see how the next generation continues this legacy”

Young people competing in the STEM Next competition are eligible for CREST Awards and it also provides an opportunity for students to add additional achievements to their UCAS application.

Moreover, the 1st place winners in each category will be awarded with £200 of Amazon vouchers, 2nd place winners in each category will be awarded with £100 of Amazon vouchers, and 3rd place winners in each category will be awarded with £50 of Amazon vouchers.

Students and volunteers who would like to participate must register their interest via the website by the 4th of July 2025: https://techfest.org.uk/education/ages-over-11/stem-next-essay.