Edinburgh students hope they don’t get tyre-d doing charity challenge

Students from Fettes College are taking part in a 24-hour continuous tyre drag this weekend to raise money for an Edinburgh children’s charity.

Forty lower sixth form students from each of Fettes’ eight boarding houses will be dragging a 90kg tyre along the school’s main drive for 24 hours straight, with the aim of raising at least £10,000 for Edinburgh-based charity SuperTroop.

SuperTroop provides week-long residential holidays for children and young people with learning disabilities every summer in Edinburgh. It works with a team of volunteers from Fettes College each year to raise funds which go towards travel costs and admission to places such as Edinburgh Zoo.

The Fettes students taking part in the 24-hour tyre drag to raise money for charity this weekend.

Last year, Fettes students raised £9,000 for the charity after taking part in a continuous metal-log carry, with each student working in 15-minute shifts. The proceeds went towards a week-long summer holiday camp at Fettes, which welcomed 16 children and young people. Fettes students volunteered at the camp and provided support and friendship to the holidaymakers.

This year, the students are determined to beat their fundraising target to reach at least £10,000. Every donation made will be matched by an anonymous private donor, meaning the students could potentially double their target.

Rhys Rowlands, head of outdoor pursuits and director of volunteering at Fettes College, said: “Organising gruelling 24-hour challenges like the tyre drag not only develops a sense of teamwork and resilience in our students, but also teaches them the profound impact of compassion and giving back.

“This challenge is much more mental than it is physical, identifying what is possible when you push yourself to a new limit is a vital lesson. ‘Super Troop’ holds a special place within the Fettes College Community and we are proud to be able to support this superb charity.”

Katrina, a parent of one of the young people who has taken part in the SuperTroop holiday for the past few years, said: “SuperToop is a win-win for our family. Our youngest son absolutely loves his annual holiday having fun with his friends and helpers at SuperTroop. And we, his family, have a bit of a holiday and a rest knowing that he is in safe hands living his best life. We wish the Fettes students the best of luck with their fundraising challenge.”

Speaking about the school’s fundraising event, SuperTroop founder Sue Fletcher-Watson said: “SuperTroop’s goal is to provide extraordinary holidays, creating an environment in which holidaymakers feel surrounded by peers and friends, and one where they can gain some independence.

“The work we do with Fettes College is vital to make sure they have the best experience possible and we couldn’t do it without them. I’m very grateful that students will be taking part in another challenge this year to raise invaluable funds that help contribute to the work we do for these deserving young people.”

