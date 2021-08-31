Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Following the release of exam results, beauty experts, Cosmetify, analysed the top ten universities for fashion students in the UK, and Edinburgh University emerged top of the list.

The research examined the top 50 universities in the UK that offer a fashion course by calculating a score for each based on their rating from thecompleteuniversityguide.co.uk (CUG), the average yearly salary in their respective city and the number of registered fashion businesses in the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh’s thriving fashion scene has produced popular labels such Olivia Rose the Label, Hayley Scanlan, Le Kilt, Laura Bond and Cnicol.

Edinburgh University had the best score after placing second on CUG’s rankings, offering the second highest average yearly salary of £25,968, and ranking seventh on the number of fashion businesses in the area - an indicator of the potential work opportunities for graduates who choose to stay in the city.

Fashion students in Edinburgh are surrounded by inspiration, including Scotland’s quintessential selection of textiles, namely the Harris Tweed, which are popular with high fashion labels: Chanel, Hermès, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Prada and Ralph Lauren.

Edinburgh’s thriving fashion scene has produced popular labels such Olivia Rose the Label, Hayley Scanlan, Le Kilt, Laura Bond and Cnicol.

A spokesperson from cosmetify.com said: “The UK has produced some of the world’s great fashion designers, so it’s encouraging to see great opportunities out there for individuals pursuing their passion for fashion. With the top two universities in this ranking, it’s clear that Edinburgh is a fashion hotspot.”

Edinburgh University’s fashion alumni are already making names for themselves in the industry: Christopher Reid, the 2020 fashion graduate who was selected as one of six emerging designers by the Graduate Fashion Foundation to feature as part of London’s Fashion Week Digital 2021 digital showcase. Other iconic alumni include Marty Bell and Tom Welsh, co-owners of the Tens Sunglasses Brand.

Heriot-Watt University is the UK’s second-best place to be a fashion student, its ranking of sixth on the CUG is the only factor that separates it from first-placed Edinburgh University.

Leeds University ranked third overall, coming fifth on the CUG, and with 870 fashion-related businesses in the city available to graduates who choose to stay on and work in the area - the fourth highest on the list.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.