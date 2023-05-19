An Edinburgh University student is ‘infuriated’, as months of work could go unmarked due to a marking boycott.

A nationwide marking and assessment boycott was brought about by the University and College Union, in a dispute over staff pay and working conditions. In response to the action, the University said it has put in “range of temporary variations to provide greater flexibility to marking assessments”. However, Edinburgh students fear that these “variations” mean their grades will be only based on already marked work, leaving projects like dissertations unmarked and not included in their final grade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emily Edge, a fourth year student, said she is “infuriated” by the university’s response to the boycott. The 22-year-old will likely have to graduate before receiving marks for her dissertation and other projects, meaning her entire degree classification will be based off of three essays alone. Emily, who started working on her dissertation last summer, said: “It feels like a year's worth of work, and so much effort and time, have gone to waste. It’s very demoralising.” She is from England, and is paying £9,000 a year to study at the prestigious university. She said she feels as though she is "paying for absolutely nothing", due to the disruption she’s faced in her studies.

Universities rely on foreign students to help cover the cost of educating Scottish students (Picture: Jane Barlow)

The student does not disagree with striking staff, but instead blames Edinburgh University's leadership team. She said: "They've had a blatant disregard for their students, and for their professors and tutors”. She feels her university experience has been “tainted”, and added: “We’ve always had disruption, whether it be strikes or Covid, and each time they haven't dealt with it well at all.”

In an open letter, students expressed their “extreme frustration” with the University, and urged its leadership team to ensure that all work is marked in a timely manner. They wrote: "Students in Edinburgh, and the nearly 2 million others nationwide, have waited patiently for responsible leadership and a sign that you value us. It’s time to deliver that leadership.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this month, more than 400 university staff members wrote an open letter to the leadership team. Lecturers wrote that they were “appalled” at the university’s “cavalier disregard” for degrees and the welfare of students. They continued: “We are especially troubled by the impact on final year undergraduates, who may find a large proportion of their honours assignments do not contribute to their degree classification. The plan to award degrees based on incomplete information [...] deprives many of the opportunity to demonstrate their full potential and growth over the course of a programme of study”.

A University of Edinburgh spokesperson said: "The University has robust measures in place to reduce the impact of industrial action and we are making every effort to provide results, degree award outcomes and progression decisions to students by the published timelines. Marking and returning marks on assessed work is being treated with the highest possible priority.

File photo dated 13/5/19 of the University of Edinburgh sign. The principal of Edinburgh University Professor Sir Peter Mathieson has said charging Scots graduates for their university education should be given "calm consideration". Mr Mathieson said such a move - which would end the policy of free university tuition - is a matter for politicians and is "beyond my control". Issue date: Monday March 27, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SCOTLAND University. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

"The marking and assessment boycott is part of a national campaign. At Edinburgh, the boycott is being taken by a small proportion of staff in some academic areas. Additional measures are being implemented across higher education institutions to ensure students’ ability to learn, progress and graduate is not compromised, while maintaining academic standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad