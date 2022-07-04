Parents of children attending the school received a letter from the City of Edinburgh Council, informing them the new extension would not be completed in time for the start of term in August.

Originally, the extension was expected to be completed by July 2022. The delay has been put down to “ongoing issues with labour and material shortages in the construction sector”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new opening date has not been confirmed, as “further delay remains a risk”.

In the letter, the city council wrote: "We understand this situation is unsettling and apologise for the ongoing issues.

“The school has worked hard to put appropriate contingencies in place to ensure there are no negative impacts on learning and teaching”.

The new Boroughmuir High School opened in 2018, however, more space is already needed, due to the rising numbers of pupils.

The new Boroughmuir High School opened to pupils in 2018.

The extension will be made up of 12 classrooms, and will include a flexible studio space for PE and drama, which will be used by the local community, as well as the school.

The project, which is expected to cost around £4m, will help the school cater for 300 additional pupils by 2027. An extra 34 bike racks will be installed at the school to help cater for the pupils.

The council will need to invest more than £90m by 2027 to upgrade high schools across the Capital in order to provide enough space for pupils.