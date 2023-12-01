Edinburgh's Heriot-Watt University's new Dubai campus opened by King Charles III as he attends COP28
King Charles III marked St Andrew’s Day by officially opening the new Dubai campus of Edinburgh-based Heriot-Watt University ahead of the COP28 climate change summit.
He was accompanied by new Foreign Secretary David Cameron and First Minister Humza Yousaf also attended the ceremony.
The new campus serves almost 5,000 students, representing 115 nationalities, all of whom have joined Heriot-Watt seeking research-informed, industry-focused British education in the United Arab Emirates.
The campus is serving as an official COP28 Climate Hub and the King also met several British companies who are part of Heriot-Watt’s CleanTech exhibition showcasing innovative solutions they have been developing to combat the threat posed by the climate crisis.
The exhibition, sponsored by the UK Government, will give cleantech companies a chance to meet policy-makers, potential investors, and industry leaders who are visiting the UAE for COP28. Exhibits include the world’s first self-assembled, flat-packed solar thermal collector from Heriot-Watt spinout company, SolarisKit. The system reduces carbon emissions by converting solar energy into affordable hot water.
Also on show is Smartrawl, a robotic underwater sorting device that uses artificial intelligence to help fishing trawlers avoid wasteful fish discards and bycatch. Set up at the Dubai campus to run alongside COP28, the Climate Hub embodies Heriot-Watt’s ambition to take a lead in defining the route to global sustainability. And the university is hosting a schedule of daily events that will mirror and complement the themes of COP28.
Heriot-Watt principal and vice-chancellor Richard Williams said: “Heriot-Watt was the first British university to open a campus in Dubai back in 2005 and since then, we have grown to become the largest international university in the UAE.
“We are committed to taking a global lead on sustainability and, as the UAE hosts COP28, we will be showcasing some of our deep expertise in areas including industrial decarbonisation, energy transition and sustainable logistics.
“Universities play a vital role in advancing knowledge and solutions around climate change, and we are proud to be hosting a dynamic Climate Hub here at Heriot-Watt University Dubai, to help move conversations into action.”