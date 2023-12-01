Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

King Charles III marked St Andrew’s Day by officially opening the new Dubai campus of Edinburgh-based Heriot-Watt University ahead of the COP28 climate change summit.

He was accompanied by new Foreign Secretary David Cameron and First Minister Humza Yousaf also attended the ceremony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new campus serves almost 5,000 students, representing 115 nationalities, all of whom have joined Heriot-Watt seeking research-informed, industry-focused British education in the United Arab Emirates.

King Charles III and Principal and Vice-Chancellor Heriot-Watt University Dubai Richard Williams unveil a plaque to mark the official opening of the Dubai campus. First Minister Humza Yousaf looks on. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images.

The campus is serving as an official COP28 Climate Hub and the King also met several British companies who are part of Heriot-Watt’s CleanTech exhibition showcasing innovative solutions they have been developing to combat the threat posed by the climate crisis.

The exhibition, sponsored by the UK Government, will give cleantech companies a chance to meet policy-makers, potential investors, and industry leaders who are visiting the UAE for COP28. Exhibits include the world’s first self-assembled, flat-packed solar thermal collector from Heriot-Watt spinout company, SolarisKit. The system reduces carbon emissions by converting solar energy into affordable hot water.

Also on show is Smartrawl, a robotic underwater sorting device that uses artificial intelligence to help fishing trawlers avoid wasteful fish discards and bycatch. Set up at the Dubai campus to run alongside COP28, the Climate Hub embodies Heriot-Watt’s ambition to take a lead in defining the route to global sustainability. And the university is hosting a schedule of daily events that will mirror and complement the themes of COP28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heriot-Watt principal and vice-chancellor Richard Williams said: “Heriot-Watt was the first British university to open a campus in Dubai back in 2005 and since then, we have grown to become the largest international university in the UAE.

“We are committed to taking a global lead on sustainability and, as the UAE hosts COP28, we will be showcasing some of our deep expertise in areas including industrial decarbonisation, energy transition and sustainable logistics.