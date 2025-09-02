Education Scotland recognises ‘outstanding’ curriculum at Fettes College

Fettes students “benefit from a broad and balanced curriculum that is outstanding” says Education Scotland’s recent inspection of Fettes College. The unscheduled inspection was instructed by Scottish Ministers in February, and the findings have been published today (2nd September).

Inspectors awarded Fettes excellent ratings in both ‘Curriculum’ and ‘Raising attainment and achievement’, alongside very good ratings in ‘Learning, teaching and assessment’ and ‘Ensuring wellbeing, equality and inclusion’.

Inspectors rightly demand the highest standards, and their report highlights the distinctive strengths of a Fettes education, noting:

Staff have “successfully created a curriculum that supports children and young people to flourish in their academic and personal interests.” and “ensure the curriculum is strongly underpinned by an aspirational vision with a clear focus on academic excellence, building character and supporting personal wellbeing.”

Staff “foster very nurturing and mutually respectful relationships” and are “highly responsive to the wellbeing needs of children and young people”.

Students are “highly motivated to succeed”, producing work “of an exceptionally high standard” and making “excellent progress” in their learning.

Extensive opportunities for students to achieve beyond the classroom, helping them to “know themselves well” and aspire to reach their full potential.

A culture where students, staff and families “celebrate their own and others’ cultural diversity” and observe religious and cultural events together “in an inclusive, respectful way”.

Staff ‘recognise the need to ensure fairness and equality and to identify and mitigate against discrimination and bias in all aspects of the school’s work’.

This is testament to the exceptional work of the team at Fettes, which showed inspectors the values at the heart of the school community — academic ambition, character development, personal wellbeing, and a deeply inclusive culture where every individual is valued.

Head of Fettes College, Helen Harrison, said, “I am immensely proud of everyone at Fettes College – Senior and Prep – and extend my thanks to them all for their commitment and contribution to this fantastic achievement. We had a team of inspectors in our school for two weeks and they looked at everything. Their findings, published today about the learning and experience that happens in our classrooms and around our school sets us amongst those at the top of education in Scotland.”

The results of the inspection were published on 2nd September 2025 on the Education Scotland website: https://education.gov.scot/.