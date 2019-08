Exam dates Scotland 2020: when are National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher exams?

As the new school year begins, here is the full list of dates for National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher exams in 2020.

Monday 27 April 2020

National 5 German

Higher German

Advanced Higher German

Higher Physical Education

Tuesday 28 April 2020

National 5 Geography

Higher Geography

Advanced Higher Geography

National 5 Cruinn-eòlas

Higher Cruinn-eòlas

Advanced Higher Cruinn-eòlas

Wednesday 29 April 2020

National 5 Practical Electronics

National 5 Gàidhlig

Higher Gàidhlig

Advanced Higher Gàidhlig

National 5 Spanish

Higher Spanish

Advanced Higher Spanish

Thursday 30 April 2020

National 5 Physics

Higher Physics

Advanced Higher Physics

Friday 1 May 2020

National 5 Eachdraidh

Higher Eachdraidh

Advanced Higher Eachdraidh

National 5 History

Higher History

Advanced Higher History

Monday 4 May 2020

Higher English

Advanced Higher English

Tuesday 5 May 2020

National 5 English

National 5 Practical Metalworking

Advanced Higher Mathematics of Mechanics

Wednesday 6 May 2020

National 5 French

Higher French

Advanced Higher French

Higher Photography

Advanced Higher Statistics

Thursday 7 May 2020

National 5 Administration and IT

Higher Administration and IT

National 5 Environmental Science

Higher Environmental Science

Monday 11 May 2020

National 5 Gnìomhachas Matamataigs

Higher Matamataig

Advanced Higher Matamataig

National 5 Applications of Mathematics

Higher Mathematics

Advanced Higher Mathematics

National 5 Music Technology

Higher Music Technology

Tuesday 12 May 2020

National 5 Mathematics

National 5 Engineering Science

Higher Engineering Science

Advanced Higher Engineering Science

Wednesday 13 May 2020

National 5 Biology

Higher Biology

Higher Human Biology

Advanced Higher Biology

Thursday 14 May 2020

National 5 Design and Manufacture

Higher Design and Manufacture

Advanced Higher Design and Manufacture

National 5 Religious, Moral and Philosophical Studies

Higher Religious Moral and Philosophical Studies

Advanced Higher Religious, Moral and Philosophical Studies

Friday 15 May 2020

National 5 Nuadh-eòlas

Higher Nuadh-eòlas

Advanced Higher Nuadh-eòlas

National 5 Modern Studies

Higher Modern Studies

Advanced Higher Modern Studies

Monday 18 May 2020

National 5 Business Management

Higher Business Management

Advanced Higher Business Management

National 5 Gaelic (Learners)

Higher Gaelic (Learners)

Advanced Higher Gaelic (Learners)

National 5 Sociology

Higher Sociology

Tuesday 19 May 2020

National 5 Chemistry

Higher Chemistry

Advanced Higher Chemistry

Wednesday 20 May 2020

National 5 Classical Studies

Higher Classical Studies

Advanced Higher Classical Studies

National 5 Dance

Higher Dance

Thursday 21 May 2020

National 5 Business Management

Higher Latin

Advanced Higher Latin

Higher Politics

Friday 22 May 2020

National 5 Art and Design

Higher Art and Design

National 5 Economics

Higher Economics

Advanced Higher Economics

National 5 Practical Cake Craft

Monday 25 May 2020

National 5 Philosophy

Higher Philosophy

Higher English for Speakers of Other Languages

Tuesday 26 May 2020

National 5 Health and Food Technology

Higher Health and Food Technology

Advanced Higher Health and Food Technology

National 5 English for Speakers of Other Languages

Wednesday 27 May 2020

National 5 Italian

Higher Italian

Advanced Higher Italian

National 5 Music

Higher Music

Advanced Higher Music

Thursday 28 May 2020

National 5 Graphic Communication

Higher Graphic Communication

Advanced Higher Graphic Communication

National 5 Drama

Higher Drama

Friday 29 May 2020

National 5 Accounting

Higher Accounting

Advanced Higher Accounting

National 5 Fashion and Textile Technology

Higher Fashion and Textile Technology

National 5 Practical Woodworking



Monday 1 June 2020

National 5 Media

Higher Media

Tuesday 2 June 2020

National 5 Computing Science

Higher Computing Science

Advanced Higher Computing Science

National 5 Practical Cookery

Higher Childcare and Development

National 5 Urdu

Higher Urdu

Wednesday 3 June 2020

National 5 Care

Higher Care

National 5 Psychology

Higher Psychology

Thursday 4 June 2020

National 5 Cantonese

Higher Cantonese

Advanced Higher Cantonese

National 5 Mandarin Simplified

Higher Mandarin Simplified

Advanced Higher Mandarin Simplified

National 5 Mandarin Traditional

Higher Mandarin Traditional

Advanced Higher Mandarin Traditional