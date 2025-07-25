Fettes College appoints Richard Girvan as next Head

Fettes College is delighted to announce the appointment of Richard Girvan, currently Principal & CEO of the Stephen Perse Foundation, as its new Head from September 2026.

In April, Fettes announced that current Head, Helen Harrison, will be retiring from the role next year, by which point she will have devoted herself to Fettes for over 30 years, serving seven years in the position of Head.

Named after its founder, Sir William Fettes, the school opened in 1870 and has around 720 students with over 300 staff. Fettes is the only school in Scotland to offer the option of A-Levels or International Baccalaureate (IB) in the Sixth Form and is a top ten IB School in the UK. Although it currently educates young people aged 7 – 18, from September it will also open a Pre-Prep and offer places to children from age five.

The Rt Hon Lady Morag Wise, Chair of the Governors, said: “We are extremely fortunate to have someone of Richard’s calibre joining Fettes. Our shortlist of potential candidates included experienced and excellent school leaders, all of whom were existing Head teachers. Although all of them would have been a credit to Fettes, Richard stood out from these candidates as an outstanding and visionary leader. We look forward to him building on our proud legacy and bold ambitions to lead our community and shape the future of our school as he takes Fettes forward into this new era.

“Over the next year, Richard Girvan and our current Head, Helen Harrison, both have extensive ongoing commitments leading their respective schools, which they will do to their customary high standards. The year we have, before the change, allows for a smooth handover process and opportunities for Richard, his wife Tessa, and their three children: Molly, Ruairi and Finn to return to Fettes and for them to meet parents, students and staff over the coming months and we look forward to welcoming them into the Fettes family.”

Richard will join Fettes from the Stephen Perse Foundation, a group of nurseries, junior and senior schools in Cambridge and Saffron Walden, where he has served as Principal since 2020.

Prior to this, Richard spent eight years as Surmaster (Head of the Senior School) at St Paul’s School in London. He joined St Paul’s directly after graduating from Cambridge, serving as a mathematics teacher, pastoral and boarding house tutor, and coach of athletics and rugby, and later as Director of Sport and Safeguarding Lead.

Originally from Belfast, Richard read Engineering at St Catharine’s College, Cambridge, where he also completed his PGCE. During his time at university, he represented Cambridge in both rugby union and rugby league, earning a Blue and student international caps.

Richard currently sits on the Academy Council at North Cambridge Academy and has previously held board positions, including two as a governor.

Richard said: “My family and I are thrilled and deeply honoured to be invited to join the vibrant, friendly, full boarding community of Fettes. We’re beyond excited to become part of a school with such a rich history, in such a wonderful setting, and with such a community-focused spirit. I eagerly look forward to leading Fettes into its next chapter — one that builds on excellence and embraces opportunity.”