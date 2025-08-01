Plans to add four new classrooms to a Midlothian primary school will see it expand into its own playground.

Proposals for the Bilston Primary School expansion have been lodged with Midlothian Council planners.

They show a new extension in the north west of the single storey school, which is next to the site of the new Beeslack High School site near Roslin. However, they say that while playground space will be taken for the additional rooms, there will still be space for pupils to enjoy outside activities.

The planned Bilston Primary School extension will expand the school into the playground. | Midlothian Council

The design statement says: “The construction of the extension will impact on the existing playground area on the western side of the school.

“An area of formal playground at the base of the existing sloped landscaped area is provided, which bounds the western edge of the site. There are opportunities for new line markings for play and sport to be introduced to the playground to encourage active play and formal games.

“Existing seating, canopies and raised planters will be retained and relocated within the playground. Additionally, an allotment garden could be established at the rear of the existing games area, fostering hands-on learning and sustainable practices.”

The current Bilston Primary School opened in 2016, with sports facilities to the south east and a woodland area to the west which separates it from the site of the new Beeslack Campus. It is anticipated the new secondary school campus will provide the primary school with future connections and additional opportunities.

Full details of the new extension are available to view on the Midlothian Council planning portal.