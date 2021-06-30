Fort Kinnaird hosts ‘Booknic’ event to inspire children to read

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The event , organised by Fort Kinnaird in partnership with the National Literacy Trust, saw pupils from St Francis RC Primary School, Castleview Primary School and Niddrie Mill Primary School from Edinburgh take part in the ‘Booknic’ even twith each child also able to take a book of their choice home.

The ‘Booknic’ event was part of the Young Readers Programme, an award-winning initiative sponsored by Fort Kinnaird’s co-owner British Land and run in partnership with the National Literacy Trust who’s mission is to improve the reading, writing, speaking and listening skills of those who need it most, giving them the best possible chance of success in school, work and life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teacher Marie OÕMahony with Primary 4 and Primary 5 pupils from St Francis Primary School, Edinburgh enjoy new books as part of Young Readers Programme

Liam Smith, centre director at Fort Kinnaird, said: “Supporting our community is so important to us and the Young Readers Programme plays a massive part in that. It’s a brilliant initiative which we look forward to every year and it’s great to see the children celebrating at our booknic event.

“Thanks also needs to go to the National Literacy Trust for their hard work on this event and over the years. They’ve helped us to ensure that the additional support and books go to those who need them most.”

British Land and the National Trust celebrate their 10th year in partnership and in that time have helped 2,000 schoolchildren and seen more than 6,100 books donated across the city.

A message from the Editor:

Teacher Lorna McCallum with Primary 4 and Primary 5 pupils from St Francis Primary School enjoy new books

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.