Face painting, balloon animals, arts and crafts and a Bookbug session are amongst the attractions at the Fun Family Drop-in.

It will take place at the McDonald Road Library, just a short walk from Edinburgh City Centre, on Saturday, July 23, from 1-3pm.

The event has been organised as part of a campaign that was launched two years ago by the city’s Child Protection Committee and NSPCC Scotland.

Visitors enjoying a previous 'All of Us' event.

All of Us was set up to help people find out where to get support and advice with parenting or other worries about family life and where to turn if they have concerns about a child.

The partnership wants to help parents and carers, who may be struggling, and signpost them to where they can get advice and support.

Stalls at the event will include NSPCC Scotland, Home Start, Children’s Health Scotland, Venture Scotland, Edinburgh and Lothians Regional Equality Council (ELREC) and The Junction.

There will also be arts and crafts from Polymorphics, a Bookbug session, snacks and drinks, a face painter, balloon animals, and the Institute of Physics, a professional body which strives to make physics accessible to people from all backgrounds.

Gail Sayles, NSPCC Scotland local campaigns manager, said: “Looking after a child can be challenging for all parents and carers at times, and it is so important that people feel they can seek support and know where to turn for help.

“Everyone is welcome to come along to this event to find out what support and activities are available where you live.

For parenting advice and support visit NSPCC helpline or call 0808 800 5000, weekdays 8am to 10pm and weekends 9am to 6pm. People can also contact Social Care Direct on 0131 200 2324, their health visitor, GP or child’s school.

To find out more about the campaign visit: Edinburgh.gov.uk/allofus