GRAHAM brings female-focused ConstructHER programme to Edinburgh

Following the success of its flagship female apprenticeship scheme in Glasgow, leading construction company GRAHAM is launching its ConstructHER programme in Edinburgh this autumn, opening up pathways for more young women to enter the construction industry.

Developed by GRAHAM in partnership with Developing the Young Workforce (DYW), ConstructHER aims to showcase the wide range of careers available within the construction sector and encourage female pupils to take their first steps into the industry.

Young women in S5 and S6 who are working towards Highers in English and Maths are being invited to participate in the programme, which will enable them to learn and gain firsthand insight into the various roles that comprise a major construction project.

Participants will spend time with GRAHAM colleagues in various roles, including quantity surveyors, engineers, design managers, and site managers, to gain an understanding of how these roles interconnect on a day-to-day basis, while also developing skills in communication, teamwork, and problem-solving.

Holly Mackie and Niamh Fleming

Serena House, social impact manager at GRAHAM Building North, said: “ConstructHER has already created clear pathways into construction for young women in Glasgow, and we are now extending those opportunities to pupils in Edinburgh. The programme gives participants practical insight into the sector, builds essential skills, and highlights the breadth of careers available.

“By working directly with our teams, pupils gain experience that can support future applications for apprenticeships and professional roles within the industry.”

Michelle Fenwick, director at DYW National Projects and DYW Edinburgh, Midlothian and East Lothian Region, said: “Construction is at the heart of our communities and shapes where we live, learn, and work. But we know the sector is facing real challenges in attracting and retaining talent.

“ConstructHER is about breaking down barriers and giving young women the opportunity to see that a career in construction is not only achievable but incredibly rewarding. We’re proud to work with GRAHAM through this programme and to support the next generation of talent that our industry needs.”

Holly Mackie

The ConstructHER programme will run from 24 October 2025 to April 2026, with weekly sessions covering health and safety, sustainable construction, Building Information Modelling (BIM), bidding for work, and providing tailored support for applying to future employment opportunities.

Those who complete the programme will receive a certificate, and if they meet the entry requirements, may be considered for apprenticeships in trades and professional roles across a wide variety of sectors within GRAHAM.

Past participants of the Glasgow programme have gone on to secure apprenticeships with GRAHAM, combining work with further study at university.

Niamh Fleming (16) and Holly Mackie (16), who were part of the 2024-25 ConstructHER scheme, have since both secured roles within GRAHAM after successfully completing the programme.

Niamh Fleming

Holly, who is currently working as an admin assistant at GRAHAM while studying for an HNC in Quantity Surveying at City of Glasgow College, said: “Before joining ConstructHER, I had no idea opportunities like this existed. I’m currently studying Quantity Surveying while earning a wage, which has been a truly valuable experience. I’d definitely encourage others to consider the programme.”

An information session will be held at Jenners, Edinburgh, on Friday 19 September from 9.30 am, where potential participants and their families can hear more about the programme and what to expect.