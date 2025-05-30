Gregor Poynton MP Welcomes Livingston Village Primary Pupils to Parliament

Gregor Poynton, MP for the Livingston constituency, welcomed Primary 7 pupils and staff from Livingston Village Primary School to the UK Parliament as part of their educational visit to Westminster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visit, organised by Principal Teacher Lesley Fraser through the UK Parliament’s Education and Engagement Team, gave pupils the opportunity to learn more about democracy, politics, and the work of MPs.

During a Q&A session in Westminster Hall, Gregor spoke with the pupils about his work representing the Livingston constituency in Westminster and answered questions about how Parliament functions and how decisions are made.

Speaking after the visit, Gregor Poynton MP said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gregor Poynton MP taking part in a question and answer session with the pupils as part of their Westminster visit.

"It was a pleasure to meet with the pupils and staff from Livingston Village Primary School and hear their thoughts on politics, democracy, and the issues that matter to them.

“Visits like these are a brilliant way to bring Parliament to life for young people, helping them understand how our democracy works and inspiring them to get involved in their communities.

"I’d encourage all schools across the Livingston constituency to take advantage of the fantastic educational opportunities offered by the UK Parliament’s Education Team."

Schools in the Livingston constituency interested in visiting Parliament can find more information and book a tour via the UK Parliament website or by contacting Gregor Poynton MP’s office.