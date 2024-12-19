Housebuilder lays career foundations for East Lothian pupils with Christmas design competition

By Katie Hogg
Contributor
Published 19th Dec 2024, 10:09 BST
Updated 19th Dec 2024, 11:28 BST

Pupils at Wallyford Primary School have been given a glimpse of a career in construction, thanks to Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes’ latest Scotland-wide Christmas competition.

Involving 82 pupils from the school’s P2 classes, the Christmas competition saw children design their very own festive hard hat using inspiration from the local area as well as their own traditions.

Pupils could use any material to decorate the hat – from glitter and paint to tinsel and baubles – with the most festive and creative scooping the top prize.

The winning design was created by Ezme Karami who received a £50 Smyths voucher, while all participants received a chocolate selection box from the housebuilder.

Competition winner Ezme Karami.placeholder image
Competition winner Ezme Karami.

Zena Diggle, Head Teacher at Wallyford Primary School, said: “Our children really enjoyed the opportunity to enter Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Hard Hat Christmas Competition 2024.

This has given our P2 learners the chance to design a hard hat each to enter into the competition, linking relevant learning within the local community.

We look forward to working collaboratively again in the future.”

Lorraine Paterson, Sales Director at Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes East Scotland, said: “We’ve been blown away by the calibre of designs submitted into this year’s Christmas competition.

Wallyford Primary School pupils took part in Barratt Homes' ‘decorate a Christmas hard hat’ competition.placeholder image
Wallyford Primary School pupils took part in Barratt Homes' ‘decorate a Christmas hard hat’ competition.

It proved to be a fun way to engage the next generation to start thinking about a career construction, as well as tapping into Christmas crafting. A massive congratulations to all those who took part, and hopefully we can inspire more budding builders to try their hand next year.”

Wallyford Primary School is a local catchment school for Barratt Homes East Scotland’s St Clements development, which includes St Clements Brae and St Clements View.

Three and four-bedroom homes start at £271,995.

For more information on Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes in the East of Scotland, visit https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/scotland-east/

