Jamie Murray helps Great Britain to ATP Cup win over Germany
Dan Evans inspired Great Britain to a 2-1 ATP Cup win over Germany note-0 as he beat Jan-Lennard Struff in a singles match before helping Jamie Murray to victory in the deciding doubles contest in Sydney.
Evans saw off Struff 6-1 6-2 and then, after Alexander Zverev beat Cameron Norrie 7-6 (2) 6-1 to force a decider, Evans and Murray saw off Kevin Krawietz and Zverev 6-3 6-4.
"The team win is most important," Evans said. "We all did our job today.
"Cam played a great match. He was a little unlucky and then got back out on the court and was, as always, getting fired up and that's what we all agree before any team event, that's what we'll do for each other."
Norrie said after the match that he had contracted Covid-19 over the festive period, which had cost him a week of practise.
"I had Covid, but I had no symptoms, I was very fortunate," he said.
Britain will next face Canada on Tuesday.