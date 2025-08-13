Kirsteen Sullivan MP encourages schools in Bathgate & Linlithgow to join UK Parliament Week 2025

Kirsteen Sullivan MP is calling on schools across Bathgate and Linlithgow to take part in UK Parliament Week 2025, a national initiative running from November 24 to 30 that aims to inspire young people to engage with democracy and understand the role of Parliament in shaping society.

Now in its tenth year, UK Parliament Week (UKPW) continues to grow, with over 9,000 schools and community groups already signed up to participate.

This year’s free resource kit includes a primary booklet, pop-up ballot box, stickers, and a banner – all designed to help schools run engaging and educational activities. A special addition for 2025 is Petitions Pursuit, a new board game celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the UK Parliament petitions website, offering pupils a fun and interactive way to explore how change can begin with a single idea.

Kirsteen Sullivan MP said: “UK Parliament Week is a brilliant opportunity for schools to bring democracy into the classroom in a way that’s hands-on, inclusive and inspiring.”

Schools can sign up now to receive their free kits via the UK Parliament Week website: https://www.ukparliamentweek.org/en/sign-up/