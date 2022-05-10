Linlithgow MSP congratulates West Lothian College on top student success rate in Scotland

Commenting on the publication of 2020-21 college sector key performance indicators, she said: “This report sets out important recognition of the quality of teaching and learning taking place at West Lothian college and I congratulate all the staff under the strong leadership of the principal, Jackie Galbraith. I am in regular contact with Jackie and so am aware of the substantial commitment and successes of those studying and working there.”

West Lothian College delivered significantly above its credit target (106.26 per cent) - the highest proportionate over delivery on the sector. Seven out of fifteen regional colleges failed to meet their targets.

In terms of overall success (including full and part time enrolments), West Lothian had the highest rate of student success of all 15 regional colleges at 80.2 per cent.

The SNP MSP added: “These figures also show that West Lothian College is well placed to deal with the demands of an increasing population and growing economy in West Lothian.“