Linlithgow MSP encourages local youngsters to join the National Discussion on the future of education in Scotland

The Scottish Government has launched a National Discussion to gain as many views and experiences as possible from young people to find out what kind of education, skills, knowledge and support young people will need 20 years from now.

Ms Hyslop said: “It is only right that the views, ideas and experiences of our young people today are sought for the future. I would encourage my constituents who are aged 3-18, and their parents, guardians or carers to submit their views to this discussion and help shape the education system you want to see.