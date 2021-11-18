Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Low Port School Primary 4 pupil Quinn Brodie has taken on the gruelling three peaks challenge to raise money and awareness of homelessness in his community.

The adventurous schoolboy climbed the highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales – Ben Nevis, Skafell Pike, in the Lake District, and Snowdon.

Through the challenge, Quinn was able to raise £1,800 for Simon Community Scotland.

Simon Community Scotland is a charity which works with people so that they can resolve their homelessness as quickly as possible.

Its vision is for everyone to have a safe place to live with access to the help they need. They support adults and young people who are homeless and sleeping rough by providing them with emergency shelter as well as homes in the community.

A spokesperson from Low Port School said Quinn had become very aware of homelessness issues in his community and wanted to do something to help.

"Over the past few months, one of our wonderful Low Port Primary pupils, Quinn Brodie, has really started to think about homelessness and he was finding it hard to do the gratitude activities at school as he felt he had so much and others had so little,” the spokesperson said.

"To help him feel more empowered he raised money for a homeless charity.

"Our Low Port family is immensely proud of Quinn and it's meant a lot to him to do this."

Quinn’s efforts have now been recognised by Westport Vets, who awarded him with the 2021 Exceptional Person in the Community Award in their annual competition.

The animal hospital said staff had been incredibly impressed by Quinn, who they described as an outstanding young person.

A spokesperson from Westport Vets said: "A massive congratulations and well done to EPIC Award 2021 winner Quinn Brodie.

“An absolutely outstanding individual and inspiring role model.

“He has made such an incredible difference to his chosen charity and the individuals within them, with his incredible acts of kindness."

