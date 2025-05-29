Local children’s engineering ideas celebrated at The University of Edinburgh

An awards and exhibition event was held on 28th May 2025 in Edinburgh, which showcased and celebrated local school pupils across Scotland South East region for their engineering ideas submitted to the Primary Engineer annual UK STEM competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These pupils had taken part in a national competition, run by educational not-for-profit Primary Engineer, where they answered the question “If you were an engineer, what would you do?”. Pupils interview an engineer, learn how to think like an Engineer and are tasked with identifying a problem in the world around them and coming up with a creative solution to that problem.

Entries were then graded by local industry professionals before going to a regional judging panel where they picked two winners and two highly commended for each year group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The highly commended and winning pupils were awarded trophies and framed certificates of their ideas, with 26 pupils from schools in the area being celebrated.

Libby, ProtoPupil, with The Bench Bed Prototype brought to life by The University of Edinburgh

Congratulations to all the pupils, including Primary 7 pupil Malina from St David’s Primary School, whose idea “Memory Giver Alzheimers watch” stood out for the judges and won the special ‘Judges Award’.

Every year University and Industry Partners of Primary Engineer select an idea to turn into a working Prototype from the previous year’s winning designs. The Bench Bed prototype was unveiled at the ceremony, brought to life by The University of Edinbugh, School of Engineering, based on the idea of Libby, from Cockenzie Primary School.

“If you were an Engineer, what would you do” is an annual, national competition free to enter for all 3-19 school pupils. Entries are open now for 2025-2026 and schools can register now at www.leadersaward.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Primary Engineer Public Exhibitions and Award Ceremonies continue all over the UK through to July, with thousands of pupils engineering ideas being displayed for all to see. Find out more: https://leadersaward.com/exhibitions-and-events/