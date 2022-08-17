Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Loretto has announced plans for it’s new ‘home from home’ 70 bed boarding house, which they say will be ‘modern and sustainable.’

The building will be located on Pinkie Campus and the pre-application notice is expected to be submitted to the local council within the next six months.

The new boarding facility will replace Seton House which was originally built in the 1960s has now been deemed not fit for purpose and is to be demolished.

Dr Graham Hawley, Headmaster of Loretto School commented: “Loretto has always prided itself on the facilities we offer pupils and that extends to the quality of accommodation for our boarders.

"We attract boarders from all over the UK and from overseas but, even if their families are not far away, providing spaces that feel like home is vitally important.

“We want all our boarders to feel that Musselburgh is their second home, so while we know that the old Seton House will hold many fond memories for former pupils, the new building will offer a sense of well being and safety to a new generation of young people.”

“The demolition of the old Seton House is an end of an era, so we have begun to gather old photographs from its 60-year history. They will be a fascinating record of School life, and we intend to share these with past and present pupils.”

The School currently has over 500 pupils and is expecting this to grow as a new term approaches.