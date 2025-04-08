Merchiston scores an ace! Edinburgh boys school wins Tennis School of the Year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading Scottish independent school for boys, Merchiston Castle School, was crowned Tennis Scotland’s School of the Year at the organisation’s annual award ceremony.

A momentous accolade, the School of The Year Award celebrates educational institutions that deliver first-class tennis coaching, drive innovation within the game, and inspire further participation to support the continued development and growth of the sport.

Merchiston’s Tennis Academy, a dedicated tennis hub that provides tailored training programmes, one-to-one coaching and professional on-court opportunities designed to enhance player performance and development, is globally recognised for its strong player pathways and unrivalled training facilities.

Ranked the top school for tennis in Scotland by the LTA, and second in the UK, the Tennis Scotland award is yet another in a lineup of achievements for the Edinburgh boys’ school.

Merchiston’s celebrations did not end there. Tennis Academy coach Callum Lloyd was also recognised at the awards ceremony, walking away with Performance Coach of The Year for his ongoing commitment and dedication to developing young athletes.

Merchiston alumni and current British no.2 in singles, Jacob Fearnley, was also awarded International Player of The Year after a stellar year on the international stage.

Simon Pender, Director of Merchiston’s Tennis Academy, commented: “We are honoured to receive this prestigious award from Tennis Scotland. Their recognition is a testament to Merchiston’s continued commitment to excellence and solidifies our position as Scotland’s leading school for tennis.

“A huge congratulations to everyone who has contributed to the success of the Tennis Academy. From our exceptional tennis coaches and dedicated school staff to the catering team, volunteers and supportive families - this award belongs to you all.

“A special shout-out to our very own Callum Lloyd, who received the Performance Coach of the Year award. Callum’s passion for developing young athletes is unmistakable and is truly inspiring to watch. We are privileged to have him as a valued member of our coaching team.”

More information about Merchiston’s award-winning Tennis Academy can be found here.