These are the best schools in Midlothian, ranked from 1 to 6.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 30th May 2023, 13:34 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 13:34 BST

We’ve taken a look at the best performing state high schools in Midlothian, according to the latest data available. Each school has been measured on the percentage of pupils who received the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2022 – based on data published by the Scottish Government on its own website.

Exam league tables do not rank schools from ‘best to worst’, as they do not take into account factors such as teaching quality, the number of pupils with special educational needs or whether the school serves a disadvantaged area.

The Scottish Government says presenting exam performance figures in league tables is “misleading” because it overlooks such aspects, but the Edinburgh Evening News have published them to provide parents with important information they can consider alongside inspection reports and other ways to assess the quality of local schools.

A Government spokesperson said: “We recognise that there needs to be a more consistent and coherent approach to tackling any unwanted variation in performance which is why the Scottish Government is working in partnership with Education Scotland, COSLA and ADES to develop a joint approach to improving educational outcomes and experiences for children and young people.”

Take a look through our photo gallery to see Midlothian’s high schools ranked from best to worst, according to latest exam results.

1. Midlothian high schools ranked

Take a look through our photo gallery to see Midlothian’s high schools ranked from best to worst, according to latest exam results. Photo: Third Party

Rank within Midlothian: 1. Rank within Scotland: 78. % pupils passing 5 or more Highers: 47%.

2. Lasswade High School Centre

Rank within Midlothian: 1. Rank within Scotland: 78. % pupils passing 5 or more Highers: 47%. Photo: Third Party

Rank within Midlothian: 2. Rank within Scotland: 154. % pupils passing 5 or more Highers: 38%.

3. Dalkeith High School

Rank within Midlothian: 2. Rank within Scotland: 154. % pupils passing 5 or more Highers: 38%. Photo: Third Party

Rank within Midlothian: 3. Rank within Scotland: 169. % pupils passing 5 or more Highers: 36%.

4. Beeslack Community High School

Rank within Midlothian: 3. Rank within Scotland: 169. % pupils passing 5 or more Highers: 36%. Photo: Third Party

