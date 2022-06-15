More young adults in Midlothian securing their future after school

This represents an increase of 1.96 per cent in positive school leaver destinations compared to the previous year, and a 0.16 per cent increase on the five-year average.

This brings the council closer in line with the national level, which stands at 93.23 per cent. The gap in positive destinations between leavers in the most deprived and least deprived areas is now 4.2 per cent, with 90.7 per cent of leavers from the most deprived neighbourhoods in a positive destination. Both this figure and the gap are better than those of the seven comparator local authorities Midlothian benchmarks with.

The council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Children and Young People, Councillor Ellen Scott, said: “I am very proud of our young people and very pleased that we have managed to increase the numbers of school leavers maintaining their positive destinations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stock photo by John Devlin.

“This demonstrates the hard work and commitment of our young people, our schools, the Communities, Lifelong Learning and Employability team, Skills Development Scotland and others.