New day offering added at Edinburgh boys' school

Scotland's only all-boys’ independent boarding and day school has introduced a new day pupil option, offering families greater choice and a pricing structure that prioritises clarity, transparency and value.

The existing wraparound care option available at Merchiston Castle School for day boys, now known as “Day Plus” remains unchanged, offering a full day of lessons, co-curricular activities, wraparound care until 9pm, and two hot meals – an offering which has proven popular with busy, working families.

Now, a new “Day” option is being introduced that covers the core academic school day (8am to 4.30pm) and lunch, priced at £24,000 per annum.

Unlike many other independent schools, the quoted price is all-inclusive, with no additional charges for lunch or other standard services, providing full transparency and removing the burden of hidden extras often found elsewhere in the sector.

Gareth Baird, Chairman, Merchiston Castle School

The new “Day” structure has been created in direct response to the changing financial pressures facing families in 2025, including the introduction of VAT on school fees and wider inflationary challenges. In addition, a new flexible boarding package has been introduced giving families a two-night boarding option.

Gareth Baird, Chairman of the Board of Governors, welcomes the move as an important step in ensuring the school remains accessible to a broad range of families.

He said: “Merchiston has a long-standing reputation for excellence in both education and character development. By expanding our day offering, we are responding to the wider challenges following the introduction of VAT and rising inflation this year, while demonstrating that as a business we are agile and responsive to the needs of our families, both existing and prospective.

“The introduction of a flexible day offering is a natural evolution for the school. It ensures we continue to provide the highest quality education while recognising the diverse and changing needs of families.

Merchiston Castle School in Edinburgh has introduced a new day offering

“We want to ensure that more families can benefit from the exceptional education and sporting facilities available across our 100 acre campus, and with class sizes averaging around 16 students, we believe our new day proposition will be very attractive to local families.”

Founded nearly 200 years ago, the introduction of this new structure reflects the school’s ongoing commitment to meeting the needs of modern families, while maintaining the highest standard of academic excellence, pastoral care and co-curricular activities.

The school’s boarding provision, for which it is renowned, will remain unchanged, with Merchiston continuing to offer a vibrant and nurturing environment for students who choose to board.

Founded in Edinburgh in 1833, Merchiston Castle School is Scotland’s only all-boys independent day and boarding school. It focuses on providing a transformative educational experience that nurtures young men to become confident, compassionate, and accomplished individuals.

For more information about Merchiston, visit: www.merchiston.co.uk/admissions/our-day-offering