New deputy principal set for Newbattle Abbey College

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Adamson is currently the deputy head of centre for open learning at the University of Edinburgh and will take up her new role in the Autumn. Her previous roles include head of STEM at the centre for open learning and head of education and exhibits at the Dundee Science Centre.

Commenting on her new role, Kirsty said: “Everybody tells me that Newbattle Abbey College is a very special place and the moment I entered the gates, I knew it was true.

“Learning is transformational and Newbattle’s unique and beautiful campus offers all kinds of opportunities for creative and meaningful educational experiences.

Dr Kirsty Adamson has been appointed as the new depute principal and director of academic development at Newbattle Abbey College.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Throughout my career I have championed lifelong learning and access to education. I have worked with learners of all ages and stages, from pre-school children to retirees, in informal and formal learning environments.

"I am looking forward to joining Newbattle’s experienced team and diverse learner community to build new learning experiences that are innovative, creative, personalised and take full advantage of the college’s incredible surroundings.”

Newbattle Abbey College principal, Roddy Henry, is excited that he will soon be joined by Dr Adamson at the Dalkeith college.

He said: “I am delighted that Kirsty is joining the team at Newbattle at such an exciting time for the college.

Newbattle Abbey College, Dalkeith.

"We are developing new course provision and working ever closer with our partners to provide access to further and higher education within our unique learning environment.

"Kirsty brings exceptional leadership abilities, creativity and, above all, a passion for lifelong learning and changing lives through education.

"Her skills and experience in creating pathways to higher education will be invaluable as we look to enhance our provision, as will her background as an environmental scientist as we further develop our ‘green curriculum,’ including forest and outdoor learning, rural skills, and horticulture.”