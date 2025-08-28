New Performing Arts Academy Opens in East Lothian

Free open day this Saturday 30th August for all local budding young performers in the area.

The Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA) is set to open a brand-new academy at Wallyford Learning Campus in Wallyford on Saturday August 30.

The new academy will be offering 3 hour long classes from 9.45am, and will welcome young people aged six to 18 who are passionate about performing, filmmaking and comedy.

PQA Edinburgh East Lothian will offer dynamic weekly classes in comedy & drama, musical theatre, and film & TV, providing opportunities both on stage and behind the scenes.

Co-Principal AmyBeth Beel, PQA Edinburgh East Lothian.

The location is especially exciting, situated close to FirstStage Studios in Leith, the home of major productions including recent Netflix hit series ‘Dept. Q’.

The academy is co-led by AmyBeth Beel and Joanne Skilling, two local passionate educators originally from Edinburgh who met through a shared love of music and performance.

AmyBeth is a seasoned performer and educator with experience as a West End soprano and opera singer. She taught at the Institute of Contemporary Music and led choirs and singing programmes across the UK, including one-to-one training in musical theatre.

Joanne, who is a singer and a civil servant, is committed to creating inclusive learning environments where young people thrive. She also has a background in musical theatre and has trained in disciplines ranging from vocal performances to pro wrestling.

Co-Principal Joanne Skilling, PQA Edinburgh East Lothian.

“We wanted to create an inclusive, high-quality space where every single person has the chance to shine,” says Joanne, “The skills that young people will learn through performance can be used in all parts of life, not just on the stage, and we’re dedicated to encouraging all of them to flourish.”

“There’s nothing quite like PQA in this area,” adds AmyBeth, “We’re especially proud to offer film & TV modules, a rare chance for young people to experience storytelling and production in a hands-on way.”

To celebrate the launch, prospective young performers can attend a free open day on Saturday 30 August, from 9.45am to 1pm at Wallyford Learning Campus.

The academy will also host its first masterclass next year with a visual effects artist behind an Oscar-winning film ‘Dune 2’ and post-apocalyptic drama TV series, ‘The Last of Us’, setting the tone for an exciting programme of workshops featuring West End performers, filmmakers, and local creatives.

Young filmmakers at the Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts.

Joanne, AmyBeth and their team of teachers are devoted to providing a safe and inclusive space for young people to discover themselves whilst learning the latest techniques in performing arts, as well as skills for life. Creativity at PQA isn’t just about singing and dancing, there are also opportunities for all young people to explore comedy, story writing, and filmmaking.

If you’re interested in seeing how PQA Edinburgh East Lothian can make a difference, please book a free session for the open day through the PQA website at www.pqacademy.com/academies/edinburgh-east-lothian/.