Opening date confirmed for new Winchburgh Academy

Pictured left to right are Depute Chief Executive Dr. Elaine Cook, Leader of West Lothian Council Lawrence Fitzpatrick, Executive councillor for education David Dodds, Winchburgh Academy Headteacher Jonny Mitchell and Interim Head of Education (Primary) Greg Welsh. Photo: Paul Watt.

Winchburgh Academy will open to S1 pupils in August 2022, as the first stage of the £62 million development to build three new schools and shared sports facilities for the growing Winchburgh community.

The project is West Lothian’s largest ever single investment in education, and is being delivered by development partner Hub South East and main contractor Morrison Construction on behalf of West Lothian Council.

Leader of West Lothian Council Lawrence Fitzpatrick and Executive councillor for education David Dodds recently visited the new schools to see their good progress first-hand, with council officers including Jonny Mitchell, who has also been appointed as Winchburgh Academy’s first ever headteacher

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Fitzpatrick said: “I hugely welcome the opening of the superb new Winchburgh Academy to pupils from August 2022.

“It’s a significant milestone in the £62m project to deliver three state-of-the-art schools for our school estate, which is already one of the best in the country.

“Thanks to everyone who has worked hard to deliver this excellent new school on time and on budget.

Executive councillor for education David Dodds added: “I’m sure pupils and their parents/carers will agree that the new Winchburgh Academy will be an excellent facility for learning.

“I’m delighted to welcome Mr Mitchell to West Lothian as Winchburgh Academy’s Headteacher, and look forward to seeing the positive impact of his leadership as he helps build a new school community.