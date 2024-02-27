Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The City of Edinburgh Council has granted planning permission for a major new Passivhaus extension at Trinity Academy.

Listed building consent was also granted for refurbishment and environmental improvement works to Trinity’s original Victorian school building that dates back to 1894 and is set within the city’s Victoria Park conservation area.

The project was designed by Holmes Miller, the architects of a new-build sports and outdoor centre for Trinity Academy which opened in 2022. It also designed several other schools in the Capital, including Sciennes, Frogston, Canaan Lane and Victoria primaries.

An artist's impression of the approved extension at Trinity Academy.

During the consultation process, staff, pupils and the local community indicated their strong desire to retain the school’s original Victorian building, refurbish it and incorporate it into the new design.

The extension will feature a social and dining ‘heart’ where the school can come together to socialise, collaborate and learn. The original building will connect directly to this central space, bringing old and new together, while a ‘learning stair’ will also lead from the ‘heart’ to the school’s main reception space.

Now plans are approved, enabling works – including the installation of a temporary classroom and dining units that will allow the school to remain open during the build process – are expected to begin over the coming months. Once a main contractor is appointed, several existing school buildings which are no longer fit for purpose will then be demolished to make way for the new four-storey Passivhaus extension. This will offer modern learning facilities for the school’s 1200 pupils, while also significantly driving down running costs and carbon emissions.

A CGI artist's impression of inside the new extension at Trinity Academy.

John Burns, associate at Holmes Miller, said: “Gaining planning permission for this modern, energy-efficient facility is great news for the community both in and around Trinity Academy. The project not only considers environmental design requirements but also relates to the sensitive historic context and original school building.

“The team here are looking forward to delivering a project that meets all the aspirations of the Scottish Government Learning Estate Investment Strategy - to connect people, places and learning, improve outcomes for all and promote sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

“The project will involve several phases and elements to keep the school live and functioning during the build and refurbishment process, and we have a clear decant and phasing strategy in place to minimise disruption to pupils and staff.”

A CGI artist's impression of how the Trinity Academy extension will look from the street.