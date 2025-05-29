Patrick Grant named as Queen Margaret University’s new Chancellor

Patrick Grant, the designer, entrepreneur, writer, and advocate for sustainability and sustaining communities, is to be the next Chancellor of Queen Margaret University, (QMU) Edinburgh. The Chancellor is the ceremonial head of the University, presiding over graduation ceremonies and performing an ambassadorial role.

A prominent figure in the British fashion industry, Patrick has become a household name through his role as a judge on one of BBC One’s favourite shows, ‘The Great British Sewing Bee’. However, his TV success is based on extensive recognition of his dedication to traditional craftsmanship and sustainable practices.

As founder of the social enterprise Community Clothing, Patrick is an advocate for sustainability and building strong communities through entrepreneurship. Brought up in Edinburgh, he has developed an international reputation as a champion of UK textile manufacturing, supporting local communities while producing high-quality, long-lasting garments. His book ’Less’, which was published in 2024 and is a Sunday Times Bestseller, details his commitment to reducing consumption and embracing circular, regenerative fashion.

Over the past two decades, Patrick has built a distinguished career in the fashion industry – working with global brands including Cartier, Rolls-Royce, BMW, Barbour, and Alexander McQueen, and always advocating for craftsmanship and quality. He revitalised Savile Row tailor Norton & Sons, relaunched men’s tailoring brand E. Tautz - winning Menswear Designer of the Year at the British Fashion Awards - and led Debenhams’ most successful designer collaboration with Hammond & Co.

His passion for British manufacturing took a new turn in 2015 when he rescued the historic Blackburn-based clothing factory Cookson & Clegg from closure. This experience inspired him to launch Community Clothing in 2016, a pioneering initiative that has earned him widespread recognition for revitalising the UK garment industry. Community Clothing’s mission is to sell exceptional quality everyday clothing at a fraction of the price of other premium brands and, by making all its clothing in the UK, sustaining and creating jobs and helping to restore local economic prosperity and pride.

Beyond fashion, Patrick is a familiar face on television. In addition to the ‘The Great British Sewing Bee’, which was nominated for a BAFTA in 2022, he has presented the award-winning documentary ‘Coronation Tailors: Fit for a King’. He has appeared on BBC Radio 4’s ’Desert Island Discs’, won BBC One’s ’Celebrity Mastermind’, and written extensively for publications including The Financial Times, The Times, and GQ Magazine.

Patrick has strong connections with Edinburgh, where he grew up and where Queen Margaret University is based. With family still living in the city, he continues to be a regular visitor to the Scottish capital. Having been educated in both Edinburgh and Barnard Castle, Patrick went on to study a degree in Materials Science & Engineering at the University of Leeds, followed later by an MBA from the University of Oxford. He holds honorary fellowships at a number of universities. He is an ambassador for The King’s Foundation, which works globally to create sustainable communities through placemaking projects and practical education programmes.

Pamela Woodburn, Chair of the Court of Queen Margaret University said: “Patrick’s career and achievements resonate strongly with the University’s strong social justice ethos, and with our commitment to building strong communities and acting as a force for good. He is someone who uses his intellect, skill and passion to solve problems, most notably in his work building community wealth through revitalising the UK garment industry, and in his promotion of sustainable consumption. Taking up his post during Queen Margaret University’s 150th anniversary, his story mirrors that of our founders, who, to quote an old motto of our institution, acted ‘with head, heart and hand’ in creating our institution to deliver practical solutions tackling social and economic problems.”

Patrick‘s example of combining entrepreneurialism, skill and people-focused thinking to build thriving communities aligns with QMU’s purpose of shaping a better society through teaching and research in health and rehabilitation, education and social science, the creative industries, and sustainable business.

Patrick will be installed as Chancellor at the first of QMU’s 2025 graduations on 7 July 2025 at the Usher Hall, Edinburgh.