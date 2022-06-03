Staff at the Church Street branch of the Pear Tree Nursery in Haddington were delighted to find out that they had made the finals of the prestigious UK Award.

This branch opened at the beginning of the pandemic, with manager Charlotte Goode at the helm, celebrating their official opening just as the country was plunged into lockdown in March 2020.

Co Director of the Pear Tree Nursery Stephanie Dodds commented: “We are delighted to announce that that we have reached the finals of the NDNA Nursery of the Year 2022 (Scotland).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Thanks to the votes of our parents, we have been shortlisted along with five other nurseries.

"We are extremely grateful for the support of our parents in reaching the final and eagerly await the result which will be announced at the awards ceremony on 24th June.”

The nursery holds 60 children in a day, with 22 members of staff looking after them.

The National Day Nurseries Association run yearly awards with several different categories, though the award ceremonies have been cancelled for the past two years due to the pandemic.

Pear Tree Nursery: Haddington nursery only one in Scotland to be nominated for Nursery of the Year in UK awards

The Pear Tree is one of nine nurseries that made it to the final in the Nursery of the Year category, and the only one in Scotland to make it this far.

Purnima Tanuku, Chief Executive of NDNA, said: “We are extremely excited to welcome everyone back this year, after the disappointment of two years without being able to host our awards and celebrate the wonderful work with the sector.

"We have continued with online events but look forward to sharing best practice and celebrating the sector in person.

“Everyone in the sector has been working incredibly hard these past two years.

Pear Tree Nursery: Haddington nursery only one in Scotland to be nominated for Nursery of the Year in UK awards

"Now we can finally get together with those who have been on the front line and be proud to celebrate all that determination and hard work.

“We had so many amazing nominations this year and it was enormously difficult to shortlist these finalists.

"Everyone should be so proud of themselves and the unbelievable work that happens across the country every day for our children.”

Church Street is one of three Pear Tree Nursery’s in Haddington.