Performance artist and activist brings digital ID campaign to Edinburgh

Nick Brett from the Edinburgh Steiner School, Hannah Oertel from Delay Smartphones and artists Tim Arnold and Kate Alderton from Super Connected gather with digital wellbeing advocates in Edinburgh

Last Friday at Edinburgh’s Pleasance Theatre, performance artist and activist Tim Arnold was joined by Head of School at Edinburgh Steiner School, Nick Brett - for the multimedia show Super Connected, marking the start of Arnold's full “Digital Departure.” The finale highlighted childhood pressures from digital tech, coinciding with the UK Government’s consultation on digital IDs for 13-year-olds. Could Digital Departures be the next cultural trend?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supported by Midge Ure , Olivia Colman, Chrissie Hynde and Stephen Fry, as well as leading campaigners for his UK Government petition, Arnold’s latest act reframes digital withdrawal not as retreat, but as a conscious, ethical and creative gesture.

Following Super Connected — his album, film, and stage show exploring the effects of digital dependency in families — Arnold has stepped away from his public life online after living without a smartphone for over two years with a statement on his official website that declares a ‘Digital Departure’. The Edinburgh performance, attended by an audience of parents, teachers, doctors and students, is now being seen as the live marker of his departure from digital platforms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In May 2025, Arnold launched a UK Government petition calling for a parent’s legal right to choose the level of digital technology in their children’s education — a movement that drew the support of major public figures and organisations including Imelda Staunton, Olivia Colman, Stephen FryandSmartphone Free Childhood, reflecting a growing concern over how screen-based culture shapes young lives.

Tim Arnold backstage in Edinburgh for Super Connected LIVE

Present at the final Super Connected performance at the Pleasance Theatre were staff from the Edinburgh Steiner School, including Head Nik Brett, who has long championed delaying digital exposure in childhood. In his closing speech, Arnold highlighted how the principles of Steiner education — nurturing creativity and development before introducing technology — echo the very challenges of digital dependency his work explores, inviting the audience to see that the answers to today’s digital overwhelm may have been visible for over a century.

An accompanying document on Arnold’s website, resembling a dictionary entry for “Digital Departures” positions the act not as retreat but as a deliberate exercise in personal wellbeing, authenticity, and human autonomy. Observers have suggested that Arnold’s move could spark a wider conversation about what it means to live creatively and consciously in a society dominated by algorithms and constant connectivity — and what choices can be reclaimed before they are formally structured by external systems.

Director at The People vs Big Tech, Rasha Abdul-Rahim, praised Arnold’s work for laying bare that “The digital world is designed and controlled by big tech corporations who really couldn't care less about the impact on our lives” adding that “People should have the choice, to be able to access services either using digital means or non-digital means. It's incredibly important to provide the choice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether Arnold’s Digital Departure is the beginning of a broader trend remains to be seen, but the Edinburgh finale of Super Connected has already marked a turning point — a local moment with national and potentially international resonance for those questioning the digital norms of modern life, and considering how early interventions in digital exposure might shape their own children’s futures.