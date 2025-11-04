Performance artist and activist brings digital ID campaign to Edinburgh
Supported by Midge Ure , Olivia Colman, Chrissie Hynde and Stephen Fry, as well as leading campaigners for his UK Government petition, Arnold’s latest act reframes digital withdrawal not as retreat, but as a conscious, ethical and creative gesture.
Following Super Connected — his album, film, and stage show exploring the effects of digital dependency in families — Arnold has stepped away from his public life online after living without a smartphone for over two years with a statement on his official website that declares a ‘Digital Departure’. The Edinburgh performance, attended by an audience of parents, teachers, doctors and students, is now being seen as the live marker of his departure from digital platforms.
In May 2025, Arnold launched a UK Government petition calling for a parent’s legal right to choose the level of digital technology in their children’s education — a movement that drew the support of major public figures and organisations including Imelda Staunton, Olivia Colman, Stephen FryandSmartphone Free Childhood, reflecting a growing concern over how screen-based culture shapes young lives.
Present at the final Super Connected performance at the Pleasance Theatre were staff from the Edinburgh Steiner School, including Head Nik Brett, who has long championed delaying digital exposure in childhood. In his closing speech, Arnold highlighted how the principles of Steiner education — nurturing creativity and development before introducing technology — echo the very challenges of digital dependency his work explores, inviting the audience to see that the answers to today’s digital overwhelm may have been visible for over a century.
An accompanying document on Arnold’s website, resembling a dictionary entry for “Digital Departures” positions the act not as retreat but as a deliberate exercise in personal wellbeing, authenticity, and human autonomy. Observers have suggested that Arnold’s move could spark a wider conversation about what it means to live creatively and consciously in a society dominated by algorithms and constant connectivity — and what choices can be reclaimed before they are formally structured by external systems.
Director at The People vs Big Tech, Rasha Abdul-Rahim, praised Arnold’s work for laying bare that “The digital world is designed and controlled by big tech corporations who really couldn't care less about the impact on our lives” adding that “People should have the choice, to be able to access services either using digital means or non-digital means. It's incredibly important to provide the choice.”
Whether Arnold’s Digital Departure is the beginning of a broader trend remains to be seen, but the Edinburgh finale of Super Connected has already marked a turning point — a local moment with national and potentially international resonance for those questioning the digital norms of modern life, and considering how early interventions in digital exposure might shape their own children’s futures.