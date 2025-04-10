Potterrow has it all for Edinburgh students

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When Emma Kulterer, 19, was searching for a place to live for her first year at Edinburgh University, Potterrow, managed by third-party student accommodation operator, Fresh, stood out from others.

Following a visit in December 2022, Emma knew the high quality of the building, close proximity to university and the friendly Residents’ Team made Potterrow the perfect choice for her.

Emma comments: “I chose a studio at Potterrow because I wanted to have my own room, somewhere to feel comfortable, keep tidy and make my own. I really like how spacious the layout is, it’s a great design.”

She continues: “Location was also key for me. I’m originally from Austria so Edinburgh is a brand-new location, it’s very exciting. My university is only a few minutes’ walk away and I also have great access to supermarkets, shops, restaurants and nightlife. I really do have everything I need nearby. There are great bus routes too!”

Potterrow also offers students access to an impressive range of facilities, a benefit you wouldn’t receive in a shared house with a private landlord. Emma says: “The facilities here are great, they are brand new, and I use most of them regularly. I really enjoy using the gym, the study areas mean there are places I can concentrate outside of my room, and I even had a karaoke night with my friends in the cinema room the other week. These shared spaces provide the perfect place to socialise and meet new people. I have already made lots of friends here, we’re all from different cultures so enjoy cooking for each other too.”

Fresh also offers their award-winning Be Wellbeing programme, this provides students with specialised events and workshops to encourage a healthy lifestyle, develops new friendships and build a community. Their Residents’ Team is on hand for students to turn to whenever they need additional support or simply someone to chat to. Emma comments: “I knew by choosing a studio that I could be at risk of not finding it as easy to make friends because I don’t have a shared kitchen. The events provided by Fresh have really helped me to meet other people in the building and make friends. Each month has a special theme that the events and workshops are centred around, it’s really fun and something that makes Potterrow stand out to other accommodation options, I’m looking forward to this year’s calendar of events. I’m so happy here.”

The team at Fresh has managed award-winning student accommodation across the UK for over a decade and has approximately 54 properties overall. Fresh is a Global Student Living Index Platinum Certified Operator, with a 95% satisfaction rating.

To find out more Fresh, visit: https://www.thisisfresh.com/student/this-is-fresh