Pupils encouraged to get on their marks for Edinburgh high school athletics competition

High schools have been urged to sign up for an Edinburgh athletics event – as organisers look to build on last year’s success.

The Edinburgh Secondary Schools Track and Field competition is open to S1-S3 pupils, with schools asked to enter two teams comprising four athletes each.

The teams of two boys and two girls – one featuring a combination of S1/S2s and the other from S3 – will take part in the 100m, 600m, shot put and long jump.

Athletes will compete to score points for their schools at the event, which is being staged at Meadowbank Stadium on Wednesday, May 28.

Almost 100 youngsters took part in the 2024 contest, which returned after a seven-year hiatus.

Organiser Grant Sheldon now hopes to see more participants on the starting line this year.

He said: “This is the second year running the event in its latest guise. Following on from the success of last year, we want to continue that and establish it as an annual fixture.

“But we still want it to be an introductory event with a focus on participation and recognition of displaying admirable values in sport.”

Edinburgh Academy and a combined team of St George’s and Merchiston Castle took the honours in last year’s competition.

Other high schools taking part were Firrhill, Broughton, James Gillespie’s, Portobello, Drummond, George Heriot’s, Queensferry, Erskine Stewart’s Melville, Currie and Wester Hailes.

Entry costs are £25 per team. For further details or to register your school’s interest, please email [email protected].