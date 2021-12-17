Pupils face prospect of bubbles in new term in effort to blunt Omricon spread

New guidance issued by the Scottish Government states that schools should adopt a “strengthened approach” to minimising contacts, with the reintroduction of groupings where practical.

The size of the groups will be determined by individual headteachers and local authorities, but the guidance states that it could span an entire year group, or senior phase, in secondary school.

It is one of a series of measures designed to curb Covid-19 infection rates across the school estate in light of the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

The government said that some measures that were previously relaxed are being introduced next month, with a pressing need for staff to “strictly follow” existing safety mitigations.

Other measures outlined in the revised guidance includes a “strengthened approach” to self-isolation for household contacts of positive cases, tightened restrictions on school visitors, and updated guidance on regular ventilation and CO2 monitoring.

The guidance also refers to a need for an increased uptake of regular asymptomatic testing, and a requirement for schools and local authorities to provide essential support for particular groups, including vulnerable children and young people, in the event of temporary school closures at a local level.

Bubbles look set to be reintroduced to Scotland's schools to stem the spread of Covid-19. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

The government has said that local authorities and schools should implement the changes as soon as they can from the start of the January term.

Education secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “Throughout the pandemic, our priority has been to keep our children, young people and staff safe. These changes reflect the threat presented by the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, and they will be reviewed on an ongoing basis.

“The updated guidance has been informed by advice from the advisory subgroup on education and children’s issues and senior clinicians, based on the latest public health assessment of the situation, with input from the COVID-19 education recovery group.”

She added: “In addition to the changes, it’s more important than ever that safety measures already in place in schools are strictly followed. These include physical distancing, one-way systems and the correct use of face coverings.”

Approximately 26,500 Covid-related absences were recorded across Scottish schools on Monday, up from around 12,000 on 29 November. It is the highest non-attendance figure seen in three months.

