Queensferry High School forced to close due to ‘issue with lack of running water’
A school in South Queensferry was forced to temporarily close on Tuesday due to an issue with a lack of water.
Queensferry High School had to close its door on Tuesday due to an issue with a lack of running water in the building, Edinburgh City Council has revealed.
However, the council has confirmed that the issue has now been resolved and the school will reopen to all staff and pupils on Wednesday.
A council spokesperson said: “Due to an issue with a lack of running water, unfortunately we were required to temporarily close Queensferry High School today. This has now been resolved and the school will reopen to all pupils and staff tomorrow.”