Redesigned Easthouses Primary School approved for site of former Newbattle High

At the full Council meeting on Tuesday councillors noted improvements to the design of the two stream primary school and approved the £22.044 overall costs from the capital budget.

The school will provide places for 459 children, 16 places to support children with social, emotional or behaviour needs, and 80 pre-school places.

Midlothian Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Cllr Ellen Scott said: “The new school will be a high-quality and inspiring learning space for pupils, encouraging them to achieve their potential while also relieving pressures on surrounding schools, in particular Newtongrange Primary.”

A CGI image of the redesigned proposed new Easthouses Primary School.

The new building will meet the council’s Net Zero aspirations and the Climate Emergency Declaration requirements.

With the tender process delayed because of Covid, the council used the time to work with an independent design team appointed through Hub South East (HubSE) framework to refine the requirements.