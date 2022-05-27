Rosslyn Chapel will be hosting a special day of events on Saturday, May 28.

Green men are faces with leaves, greenery and other foliage sprouting from their mouths that are found in churches, abbeys and cathedrals and are one of the most popular images from medieval church architecture.

Rosslyn Chapel, which was founded in 1446, has over 100 examples, inside and outside the building.

Throughout the day on May 28 , there will be a variety of fun family activities, including storytelling, face painting, crafts, trails and a giant interactive Lego activity.

One of the carvings at Rosslyn Chapel

In the evening, architectural historian and author Richard Hayman will give a talk about the history of the green man.