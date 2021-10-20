Royal birthday treat in store for Midlothian's school pupils

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The local authority wrote to Scottish Ministers asking for permission to close schools for the public holiday even though it means the council will fail to meet the number of class days required over the year.

The move will mean pupils and school staff will be able to take the holiday, on Friday, June 3, to celebrate the landmark anniversary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Queen celebrates her Platinum Jubilee in June next year. (Pic: Press Association)

In May this year councillors agreed to give council workers the public holiday off however a decision over teachers was delayed until the school dates could be confirmed.

A report to a virtual meeting of Midlothian Council’s cabinet this week revealed that Scottish Ministers had given the go ahead to cut the school term short by a day.

It said: “The Schools General (Scotland) Regulations 1975 place a duty on education authorities to provide 190 days of schooling in all of the schools in Midlothian Council.

“The provision of an additional public holiday will result in the education authority providing 189 days of schooling.

“The education authority wrote to Scottish Ministers requesting an exemption to provide 190 days of schooling to enable staff, pupils and families to participate in Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

“Scottish Ministers are content to allow the exceptional school closure of all schools in Midlothian on Friday, 3 June, 2022.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.