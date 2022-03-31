School pupils in Scotland will sit exams this year, says John Swinney

Speaking before the Covid-19 recovery committee, Mr Swinney confirmed the first full diet since 2019 would go ahead as planned.

In January, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the latest a decision could be made on assessments was the end of March, although it was her “firm intention” for the diet to go ahead as planned.

The SQA was criticised for the quality of its revision support guides by pupils and teachers.

“The exam diet will go ahead, and that’s the approach that has been taken,” Mr Swinney said in response to Tory MSP, Murdo Fraser.

On March 22, Scottish Government figures show, some 27,015 pupils were not in schools as a result of Covid-19.

A total of 5,815 staff were absent on the same day.

The new BA.2 strain of the Omicron variant has contributed to a spike in cases, which the First Minister said on Wednesday appeared to be levelling off.

When asked what support could be offered to pupils forced to miss exams because of the virus, Mr Swinney, who is self-isolating after testing positive for the virus, said: “There are routine arrangements in place to address the implications of that on a pupil by pupil basis and no pupil will be disadvantaged by those arrangements.”